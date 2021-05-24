Crews responding to reported shooting incident in Bradenton

By ABC7 Staff | May 24, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 4:50 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders were called to the parking lot of a CVS in Bradenton for reports of a shooting.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. Monday in the 6400-block of 14th St W. It was not clear whether the shooting happened near the CVS or if it was a second location. One person was injured and was taken to the hospital.

The scene is still very active.

ABC7 has a crew on scene are will update this as more information becomes available.

