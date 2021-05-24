CreArte Latino holds a bilingual pop-up vaccine clinic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - CreArte Latino held a bilingual pop-up Moderna vaccine event at the Airport Mall.
“This is for the Hispanic community because I think it’s an important community that we need to outreach to,” said Environmental Community Health Planner Ramon Quintero.
This clinic was made possible through a partnership between the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota and Manatee counties, along with the Hispanic Association of Sarasota, which CreArte President Carolina Franco said events like these are good for the Latino community.
“We speak the language and also there might be a little intimidated by some of the paperwork that’s required,” said Franco. “Yeah, this is a safe place.”
Franco also said hosting these kinds of events like this not only provides education but also gives a step forward toward normalcy.
“It’s all gonna put us back to normal a lot faster so anything that we can do gets there we are happy to do so and give more partnerships in the community,” said Franco.
A sense of normalcy that those who got vaccinated, like Guventino Cortez, say makes them feel safer when going home to their families.
“Yes, I have a child and now I can feel like I am more perfect for her, said Cortez.
The clinic planned to give out 200 doses and plans to host more clinics like this.
