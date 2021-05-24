City of Sarasota offices to close Monday; garbage collection unaffected by holiday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Sarasota administrative offices will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.
The annual Memorial Day parade has been canceled. The Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 31, at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive.
Residential garbage, recycling and yard waste collection and commercial garbage collection schedules will be unaffected by the holiday.
Hours of operation at recreation and cultural arts facilities will vary:
- Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex, 2650 Waldemere St., will be closed.
- Lido Pool, 400 Benjamin Franklin Drive, remains closed until further notice.
- Nature Trails at Bobby Jones Golf Club, 1000 Circus Blvd., are temporarily closed. Golf courses are closed until early 2022.
- Payne Park Tennis Center, 2050 Adams Lane, will be closed.
- Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St., will be closed.
- Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail - The box office will be closed.
For more information about garbage, recycling, and yard waste collection, contact the Solid Waste Division at 941-365-7651.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.