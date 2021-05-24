City of Sarasota offices to close Monday; garbage collection unaffected by holiday

City of Sarasota offices to close Monday; garbage collection unaffected by holiday
(Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff | May 24, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 9:59 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Sarasota administrative offices will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.

The annual Memorial Day parade has been canceled. The Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 31, at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive.

Residential garbage, recycling and yard waste collection and commercial garbage collection schedules will be unaffected by the holiday.

Hours of operation at recreation and cultural arts facilities will vary:

For more information about garbage, recycling, and yard waste collection, contact the Solid Waste Division at 941-365-7651.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.