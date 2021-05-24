Brush fire extinguished after threatening Charlotte County homes

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County firefighters were able to contain a brush fire that threatened two homes near Piedmont Street in Gulf Cove.
Dry weather has led to an increase in brush fires and red flag warnings around the state.
The fire was sparked late Monday morning and several engines and two forestry tractors were able to stop the fire before it reached the property line of two homes.
The crews were able to hold back the fire to a half-acre.
