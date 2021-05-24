Bomb squad removes device from Englewood mailbox

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office bomb squad removed a bomb from a homeowner’s mailbox in Englewood Monday morning, authorities said.
According a sheriff’s office spokeswoman, deputies got a call at 2:35 a.m., from a home on Winson Avenue, reporting the sound of of multiple gunshots. The caller then went outside and found an explosive device in his mailbox.
Deputies arrived and located what appears to be a homemade device in the mailbox and on the roadway. Members of the hazardous devices unit extracted all of the items and conducted a post-blast investigation.
The investigation is active and ongoing. The spokeswoman told ABC7 no charges have been filed as yet.
