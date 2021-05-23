Underground water main work to close road and shut water service in North Port

By ABC7 Staff | May 23, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT - Updated May 23 at 4:09 PM

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A residential area of North Port will close to traffic on May 25-26 as work continues on an underground water main, officials said Sunday.

The areas involved are Ortiz and North Port Boulevard. Crews are planning to complete five tie-ins beginning on Tuesday, May 25th at 9 p.m. Officials say the work will involve shutting down water service through the older existing main while lateral lines are connected to the new main. This work will continue until 6:00 a.m., and it will only affect commercial businesses in the area, not residents.

Additionally, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., North Port Boulevard will be temporarily shut down to one lane to allow construction crews to excavate the tie-in locations.

If you have any questions concerning this road closure, please contact North Port Utilities at 941-240-8000.

