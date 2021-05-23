Seafood and Music festival marks continued COVID-19 comfort

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - JD Hamel park was full as visitors spent a hot Suncoast day checking out the stalls flanking Main street.
It’s one of the first crowded events in Sarasota since the CDC announced people that are vaccinated can be without a mask, even in crowds.
“We’re enjoying the fresh air, a little warm today, but fresh air, wonderful,” vendor John Frazzini said. “And everybody’s having a good time.”
The festival took place every day over the weekend, and will be headed to Punta Gorda next.
People that attended this one said they didn’t feel too anxious about COVID-19.
“It’s about time. It’s been a year, people need to get out, but they need to get vaccinated,” Robert Allen said. Allen was visiting the festival with his wife and excited to be around people again.
There were people with masks as well, but those were found few and far between as the park was packed with stalls and people shopping inside them.
Live music and vendors flooded Sarasota, and visitors are coming away feeling more comfortable as things continue to open.
“It’s freedom, it’s like normal, it’s the way we were supposed to be and we’re just enjoying it,” Frazzini said. “And of course, in Florida here, we have the good vitamin D.”
The CDC does still ask that people wear their masks if they’re unvaccinated.
As of right now, it looks like things are beginning to look like a normal summer here on the Suncoast.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.