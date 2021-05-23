Pop-up vaccine clinics aim to reach more people this Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More vaccine clinics are popping up on the Suncoast this Sunday, May 23rd.
A state-run mobile vaccine bus will be parked at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex (RLTCC) for free vaccines. The bus will be at this location from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Healthcare professionals will be giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. No appointment is needed.
The Robert L. Taylor Community Complex is located at:
1845 34th St
Sarasota, FL 34234
CreArte Latino will hold a bilingual pop-up vaccine event from 12 - 3:30 p.m. Healthcare professionals will be administering the first shot of the Moderna vaccine.
No appointment is necessary. The first 200 people to get vaccinated at this vaccine clinic will receive a $10 grocery gift card, courtesy of the Florida Department of Health.
CreArte Latino is located at:
8251 15th St
Suite 1
Sarasota, FL 34243
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.