Pop-up vaccine clinics aim to reach more people this Sunday
Underserved communities on the Suncoast pushing for more COVID vaccines. (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff | May 23, 2021 at 5:22 AM EDT - Updated May 23 at 5:28 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More vaccine clinics are popping up on the Suncoast this Sunday, May 23rd.

A state-run mobile vaccine bus will be parked at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex (RLTCC) for free vaccines. The bus will be at this location from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Healthcare professionals will be giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. No appointment is needed.

The Robert L. Taylor Community Complex is located at:

1845 34th St

Sarasota, FL 34234

CreArte Latino will hold a bilingual pop-up vaccine event from 12 - 3:30 p.m. Healthcare professionals will be administering the first shot of the Moderna vaccine.

No appointment is necessary. The first 200 people to get vaccinated at this vaccine clinic will receive a $10 grocery gift card, courtesy of the Florida Department of Health.

CreArte Latino is located at:

8251 15th St

Suite 1

Sarasota, FL 34243

