Not as Windy!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The strong High Pressure over the southeast starts to lose its grip today, so winds go back to our normal sea breeze pattern: Light easterly winds in the morning, becoming moderate westerly winds in the afternoon. Humidity will gradually get higher, too, as dew points climb into the low 70s by the end of the week. This is a more typical Florida feel as we get to the end of May. But still no storms heading our way to end the month. As dry as it is, this is not the driest May on record. This month we’ve only received 0.07″ of rain, but in 1941, we saw no rain at all. Fire danger remains high, but with lighter winds, not as extreme as the last few days!