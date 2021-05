We are saddened by the passing of Dep. Hubert Robinson. He died from a medical event (off-duty) on Thurs. He dedicated more than 40 yrs. of his life to the people of Manatee Co, serving at MCSO, @BradentonPD, and @PalmettoPD. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. pic.twitter.com/9vOb6Cl1P0