Manatee County residents protest over proposed homes

EASTERN MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Voices of concerned residents filled the trails east of Lindrick Ln in Manatee County, as residents of the Panther Ridge community held a rally near the intersection of SR-70 Saturday morning, where they hope to keep their neighborhood safe from change.
“Enough is enough of building,” said Panther Ridge Resident Olga Zarlenga.
Zarlenga said expanding the golf club not only takes away a trail used by neighborhood residents, but also limits the ability to ride horses, which is something most people who live in the area enjoy.”
“For about 20 years we have been riding on it and it is our community connectivity,” said Zarlenga.
Avid horseback rider Kerri Cooper said the horses and other people who use the trail aren’t the only ones affected but the environment as well due to increased development.
“That 17 acre is the only thing that prevents the flooding from going south to everybody else that lives in Foxwood,” said Cooper.
After speaking with Foxwood at Panther Ridge Homeowners Association President Nikki Olarsch, she said the plans are not consistent with meeting the lot size requirements as they are too small, as the newer lots will be slightly less than 0.25 acres in size.
“It’s not compatible they are supposed to have a 5-acre minimum lot size here and that is the bottom line,” said Olarsch.
