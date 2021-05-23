Charlotte County deputies are investigating an accidental shooting

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives are investigating an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The incident happened at the Springs Apartment complex located on the 24,000 block of Beatrix Boulevard, between Peachland and Veterans Boulevard.
The 911 call was received at approximately 3:37 a.m. The victim was flown to the hospital and is in stable condition at this time. Detective say there is no threat to the community.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
