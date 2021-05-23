Another week of sunshine on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As we continue to experience dry conditions, fire danger will remain a concern. Continue to use caution if you plan to have a recreational fire. On the positive side, winds should start to become less breezy into the new week; however, the lack of rain, low humidity, and warm temperatures will hang around.
Aside from a stray afternoon shower, most across the Suncoast are shaping up for a dry and sunny week with highs settling near the upper 80′s.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.