Another week of sunshine on the way
Fire fuel available (Source: WWSB)
By Justin Hobbs | May 23, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT - Updated May 23 at 7:04 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As we continue to experience dry conditions, fire danger will remain a concern. Continue to use caution if you plan to have a recreational fire. On the positive side, winds should start to become less breezy into the new week; however, the lack of rain, low humidity, and warm temperatures will hang around.

Aside from a stray afternoon shower, most across the Suncoast are shaping up for a dry and sunny week with highs settling near the upper 80′s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast (Source: WWSB)

