Subtropical Storm Ana forms in the Atlantic!

Our Saturday weather is another windy, hot and dry day. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect through 8 PM Saturday. Winds will get a little lighter on Sunday and next week. A strong High Pressure area over the southeastern US has kept us with very gusty east winds. But that High gradually weakens of the weekend and next week. That let’s us get back our sea breeze: Light east winds in the morning, becoming an onshore westerly breeze in the afternoon. And that sea breeze will bring back our dew points into the low 70s by the end of the week. So a more humid feel is back for Memorial Weekend. That will bring back the chance for a few afternoon pop up showers, mainly east of I-75. But no major storms heading our way for now.