High wildfire risk in the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fire Services are warning of high risks of brush fires along the Suncoast.
Currently, according to the organization’s website, Manatee County is currently at a “very high risk” of brush fires and Sarasota County is at a “high risk.” Dry conditions mean that fires can be easily started accidentally and quickly spiral out of control.
Here are some ways to avoid accidentally starting a fire:
- Put out all campfires.
- Do not burn trash.
- Do not throw lit cigarettes out of vehicles.
Crews responded to multiple brush fires this week. The state’s brush fire dashboard is updated daily every six hours. You can view that here.
