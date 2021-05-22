Fire dangers and dry weather continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -For seven years now we have had a named storm develop before the official start to the hurricane season, June 1st. Subtropical storm Ana developed into storm status early Saturday morning not far from Bermuda. Ana will continue to push further off into the Atlantic Ocean and will not impact the Suncoast.
The Suncoast could use a drop of water though as drought and fire conditions rise. Winds will start to slow down Sunday but you should still use caution if you plan to have any type of fire due to how dry it is outside. The dry weather continues for the rest of the weekend and into the new week as little to no rain chances are in the forecast.
Sunshine and warm temperatures will continue along with the low humidity.
