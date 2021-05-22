Dry Weekend - And the first named storm of Hurricane Season is here!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have the first named tropical storm of the year this morning. Way out in the Atlantic, near Bermuda, Subtropical Storm Ana developed with 45 mph winds. Ana will die down before it has any chance to really develop further. Fortunately, La Nina has officially ended, which should lead to a less active hurricane season than 2020′s record year. But still, a slightly above-average season is likely for 2021.
Our weekend weather has just one change - Winds will get a little lighter, especially on Sunday. A strong High Pressure area over the southeastern US has kept us with very gusty east winds. But that High gradually weakens of the weekend and next week. That let’s us get back our sea breeze: Light east winds in the morning, becoming an onshore westerly breeze in the afternoon. And that sea breeze will bring back our dew points into the low 70s by the end of the week. So a more humid feel is back for Memorial Weekend. That will bring back the chance for a few afternoon pop up showers, mainly east of I-75. But no major storms heading our way for now.
