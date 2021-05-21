Tropical systems to stay away from Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The fire danger will remain over the area this weekend but it looks like we will lose the red flag warning for now. High pressure will slip a little closer to the Suncoast which should allow for lighter winds. It will still be breezy on Saturday but shouldn’t be as windy as this past work week. Even though the red flag warning will likely be gone on Saturday the high fire danger will exist due to the dry conditions.