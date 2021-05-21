Tropical systems to stay away from Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The fire danger will remain over the area this weekend but it looks like we will lose the red flag warning for now. High pressure will slip a little closer to the Suncoast which should allow for lighter winds. It will still be breezy on Saturday but shouldn’t be as windy as this past work week. Even though the red flag warning will likely be gone on Saturday the high fire danger will exist due to the dry conditions.
We will see a nice comfortable start on Saturday with lows in the mid to upper 60′s and low humidity on an east wind at 10-15 mph. Skies will be sunny throughout the morning followed by some fair weather cumulus clouds during the afternoon.
Sunday those winds will drop even more to 10 mph and remain out of the east. We will also see a little sea breeze kick in Sunday afternoon as the lighter east winds won’t be able to stop it from rolling in from the Gulf.
We will remain rain free as high pressure along with dry air sticks around through early next week. There is no threat of any significant rain for our area through mid week next week. We will see some slightly higher humidity move back in by Wednesday next week.
In the tropics we are watching 2 areas. One near Bermuda which is going to bring some high winds to Bermuda over the weekend. This system will eventually get picked up by a cold front and carried into the cold waters of the north Atlantic by Monday.
The other system will move into Texas on Saturday and not have much of a chance to strengthen into much of a wind storm but it could bring some heavy rain to parts of Texas and Louisiana over the weekend.
For boaters expect winds out of the east at 10-15 knots which is much less than we’ve seen as of late. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the waters. Sunday we will see winds out of the east at only 10 knots and seas 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.
