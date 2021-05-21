Tax holiday for disaster supplies starts May 28

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting May 28, Florida residents have a week to stock up on hurricane supplies without having to pay state sales tax, it was announced today.
Passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the sales tax holiday begins Friday, May 28 and extends through Sunday, June 6.
“The approach of hurricane season is an excellent reminder to prepare not just for storms, but for all potential disasters,” said Jim Zingale, executive director of the Florida Department of Revenue. “The 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is an excellent opportunity for Floridians to save money while gathering the supplies they need to be safe.”
Items on the tax-free list include:
Selling for $20 or less:
- Reusable ice (ice packs)
Selling for $40 or less:
- Any portable self-powered light source* (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank or gas)
- Flashlights
- Lanterns
- Candles
* Eligible light sources and radios qualify for the exemption even if electrical cords are included.
Selling for $50 or less:
- Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers
- Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries): AA and AAA, C-cell, D-cell. 6-volt and 9-volt
- Two-way and weather band radios* (powered by battery, solar, or hand-crank)
Selling for $60 or less
- Coolers and ice chests (food storage, non-electrical)
- Portable power banks
Selling for $100 or less
- Tarpaulins
- Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterproof
- sheeting
- Ground anchor systems
- Tie-down kits
- Bungee cords
- Ratchet straps
Selling for $1,000 or less
- Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in the event of a power outage
The Department has created the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday webpage with information and promotional materials for consumers, businesses, and other interested parties. Please visit the page at floridarevenue.com/disasterprep.
