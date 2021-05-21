Sarasota woman arrested after allegedly chasing boyfriend with knife, stabbing him

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman is in jail after police say she stabbed her boyfriend following an altercation.
The incident occurred Friday morning at a home on 24th Street. The victim arrived at the hospital with multiple injuries. He then advised authorities that he had been assaulted by his girlfriend Jamese Bryant.
He said during the altercation with Jamese, she struck him multiple times with her hand before chasing him with a knife.
He then told authorities that she stabbed him. The victim also had bite marks. It was also confirmed that Bryant called someone to “come get” the victim before she “killed him.”
Officers found Bryant, but say she was uncooperative with investigators.
She’s been charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.
