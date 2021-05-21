Missing Endangered Adult alert issued for Bradenton man

Missing Endangered Adult alert issued for Bradenton man
John Patton (Source: MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff | May 21, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 5:01 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s officials have issued a missing endangered adult alert for a Bradenton man.

John Patton was last seen the night of May 9.  John is 5′10″ 250 lbs., and it is believed he left a residence on Silverado Circle in Bradenton in a white Cadillac CT-6 (FL tag KFA-P54).  He suffers from some mental conditions.  A Silver Alert has been issued.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts should call 911 or MCSO at (941) 747-3011.

