Missing Endangered Adult alert issued for Bradenton man

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s officials have issued a missing endangered adult alert for a Bradenton man.
John Patton was last seen the night of May 9. John is 5′10″ 250 lbs., and it is believed he left a residence on Silverado Circle in Bradenton in a white Cadillac CT-6 (FL tag KFA-P54). He suffers from some mental conditions. A Silver Alert has been issued.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts should call 911 or MCSO at (941) 747-3011.
