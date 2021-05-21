Make hurricane plans now, health department says

As we watch for upcoming storms, think about what you might need to keep on hand in order to be prepared. The Florida Division of Emergency Management recommends that you have enough supplies to last you and your family for a minimum of seven days. Each individual or family disaster supply kit differs, based on personal needs. Review the list below for the basic items to include in your kit. For more information, visit https://www.floridadisaster.org/planprepare/hurricane-supply-checklist/.