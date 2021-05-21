Gusty winds and dry air will create multiple weather hazards for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong ridge of high pressure will again today produce elevated winds with strong gusts. Also, dry air has moved in lowering dewpoints. The combination of the two has created a risk of dangerous wildfire spread today.
The red flag warning for high fire danger is in effect today until 8 p.m. The warning may be reissued Saturday if conditions persist. The interaction of the strong winds and water will elevate the wave heights and water surface agitation, making for hazardous boating conditions. A small craft advisory stays in effect until Saturday morning and may be extended should conditions persist.
Over the weekend high pressure expands and winds will relax on Sunday. This will allow for a stronger sea breeze and the coastal communities will benefit with slightly cooler temperatures. However, inland, away from the full effect of the coastal breeze, the temperatures will rise into the mid-to-upper 90s during the first half of next week.
