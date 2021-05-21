Gator found with snout and eyes taped shut; reward offered

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An animal rights group is offering a reward to find the person who taped an alligator’s mouth and eyes shut in Central Florida.
The Animal Legal Defense Fund is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
The alligator was spotted swimming in Sweetwater Canal, just off the Wekiva River. According to officials, the alligator’s snout and hind legs were bound with duct tape. While the alligator’s limbs were not bound together, the tape was extremely tight, almost cutting off circulation. The alligator’s eyes were also taped shut. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were able to rescue the animal.
There may be a connection between this incident and two other incidents in the last year.
In Florida, it is a third-degree felony to intentionally injure, kill, possess, or capture an alligator. The maximum penalty is up to five years in prison or a fine of $5,000, or both.
If you have information related to this incident, please contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-888-404-3922.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.