FDOH: Sarasota County corrects Thursday’s death total, removes three deaths

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has corrected its death totals after initially reporting eight coronavirus deaths Thursday.
They removed three deaths from their totals. That brings the county wide total to 834 deaths. Manatee County is reporting no new deaths.
The state is reporting 2,336 new cases which bring the state to 2,304,860 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is 4.55% with Manatee County reporting at 5.78% and Sarasota at 3.91%. There are also 94 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,441.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 49,897
SECOND DOSE: 203,228
TOTAL= 253,125
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 34,294
SECOND DOSE: 149,194
TOTAL= 183,488
Positivity rates:
STATE: 4.55%
Manatee: 5.78%
Sarasota: 3.91%
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 39,514
Total New cases since yesterday: 42
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Manatee: 683
Total hospitalizations:1,526
New Hospitalizations: 3
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 727
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 33,395
Total New cases since yesterday: 30
New deaths: -3
Total deaths in Sarasota: 834
Total hospitalizations: 1,372
New Hospitalizations: 1
Total people tested yesterday: 767
