FDOH: Sarasota County corrects Thursday’s death total, removes three deaths

(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | May 21, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 3:21 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has corrected its death totals after initially reporting eight coronavirus deaths Thursday.

They removed three deaths from their totals. That brings the county wide total to 834 deaths. Manatee County is reporting no new deaths.

The state is reporting 2,336 new cases which bring the state to 2,304,860 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is 4.55% with Manatee County reporting at 5.78% and Sarasota at 3.91%. There are also 94 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,441.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 49,897

SECOND DOSE: 203,228

TOTAL= 253,125

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 34,294

SECOND DOSE: 149,194

TOTAL= 183,488

Positivity rates:

STATE: 4.55%

Manatee: 5.78%

Sarasota: 3.91%

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 39,514

Total New cases since yesterday: 42

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Manatee: 683

Total hospitalizations:1,526

New Hospitalizations: 3

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 727

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 33,395

Total New cases since yesterday: 30

New deaths: -3

Total deaths in Sarasota: 834

Total hospitalizations: 1,372

New Hospitalizations: 1

Total people tested yesterday: 767

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

