DeSantis backs school history guidelines

”The proposal also aims to ensure teachers do not “indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view” that is inconsistent with state standards. One target is what is known as critical race theory, which is based on the premise that racism is embedded within American society and institutions. During a news conference Friday in Pensacola, DeSantis said he told education officials “they need to address this, and we’ve got to do it.” DeSantis added,. “(History) needs to be taught accurately, it needs to be taught in a fact-based way not an ideological-based way. If we have to play whack-a-mole all over this state stopping this critical race theory, we will do it.”