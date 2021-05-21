Chalkboard Champion: Solving problems throughout pandemic

Claire Schroeder teaching during math class. (Source: wwsb)
By Emily Kinzer | May 21, 2021 at 5:30 AM EDT - Updated May 21 at 5:30 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “We all worked together to wear our masks and fight through the challenges we were presented,” said Claire Schroeder.

Schroeder is a fourth grade teacher at Daughtrey Elementary School in Bradenton.

She is newest Chalkboard Champion and recipient of $500 courtesy of May Custom Home.

Throughout the pandemic, she has guided students through problems both in class and in life.

“It was definitely a change, this year we had a lot more regulations, however I was lucky enough to be in person the whole year,” she said.

Thank you Claire Schroeder for all you do to make a difference in the lives of Manatee County students!

