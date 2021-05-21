Brush fires causing Suncoast residents to prepare

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Austin Montgomery was spending Sunday at home. Enjoying his day, a little sleepy from the day before.
Then his neighbor came to his door, telling him there was a fire outside.
“Yeah, I had no idea, I was just watching TV, enjoying my Sunday, and all of a sudden my neighbor came and started banging on the door to let me know that the fire was going on,” Montgomery said. “But before that, I had no idea.”
The brush in between Montgomery’s and his neighbor’s houses had caught fire. Aided by the dryness, the flames jumped to the other side of the street.
“I was just making sure that I had the dogs out first, and then just going through my head I was just kind of watching it, making sure it wasn’t getting too close, and if it was, I was just getting ready to run back in and start grabbing all the valuables,” Montgomery said.
Thanks to a fire station being positioned about a mile down the road, the flames were quickly extinguished and Montgomery didn’t have to go back in.
But now, the possibility of a fire is in the front of his mind.
“Not before. Not before this happened, no worries in the world. But now, after it being so close, absolutely. I’ve got woods on both sides of the house.”
