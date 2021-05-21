Arrest made in Arcadia store owner murder

ARCADIA, Fla. (North Port Sun) - A Lakeland man has been was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of Arcadia Fiesta Food Mart owner Saleh Ahmed, the Arcadia Police Department said.
Reginald Reynard Roberts, 21, was booked into the DeSoto County Jail Thursday afternoon for allegedly shooting Ahmed in the corner store, at 531 W. Magnolia St., Arcadia, last Friday afternoon.
Roberts has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Arcadia Police Marshal Matt Anderson said that the homicide is still an ongoing investigation. “We’re going to be a little bit,” Anderson told our coverage partners at The Daily Sun. “I can’t disclose anything right now.”
Since his death, there has been an outpouring of sympathy from the community for Ahmed and his family, as well as a memorial outside of the food mart, which has served as a popular stop for many in Arcadia over the years.
“The Fiesta Food Mart has been a staple in our community for a long time,” said new DeSoto County Commissioner Ashley Coone, who has also represented the community for years through nonprofits and other activities.
“The hard part is losing a friend, family losing a family member and it touches the community,” Alibaba Lumumba, a friend, and director of Jami’atul Asr, told ABC7.
Ahmed was very well known from his Fiesta Food Mart store and around town. This has shocked and saddened so many people in this small community.
Many people continue to visit a memorial in front of the store. They are all just trying to make sense of this.
Lumumba says his friend was a devoted family man and an active member of the Islamic community, often attending services. “I remember him as a kind, gentle person, always with a smile,” said Lumumba.
To honor Ahmed, a candlelight vigil has been planned for 8 p.m., May 28 at the Fiesta Food Mart.
If you have any information about the shooting, anonymous tips can be given by calling the Arcadia Police Department at 863-494-2222 or online at bit.ly/3oxIqo3.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.