All Faiths Food Bank, Van Wezel to host combination food drive, vaccination clinic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In its continued efforts to help community members who are struggling to put food on the table, All Faiths Food Bank – in partnership with Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and The Bay Sarasota – is holding the second of five monthly large-scale food distributions at Van Wezel.
May’s event takes place Saturday, May 22, 9-11 a.m. Thanks to the efforts of the Sarasota County Health Department and regional coalition “Shots in Arms,” vaccinations (the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine) will also be available that morning. The DOH is offering $10 gift cards for those who receive the vaccination on-site.
Food distribution and vaccinations take place from 9-11 a.m. Both are first come, first-served, until supplies run out.
