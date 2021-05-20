Tropical storm watch up for Bermuda

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Looks like another early start to the hurricane season this year as a low pressure system NE of Bermuda is getting better organized. The National Hurricane Center now gives it an 80% chance for developing in the next 2 days and 90% chance in the next 5 days into a subtropical cyclone. It will begin to move toward the WSW on Friday and move over some warmer water in the Atlantic which will allow it to become better organized around the center of circulation.