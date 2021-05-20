Tropical storm watch up for Bermuda

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Looks like another early start to the hurricane season this year as a low pressure system NE of Bermuda is getting better organized. The National Hurricane Center now gives it an 80% chance for developing in the next 2 days and 90% chance in the next 5 days into a subtropical cyclone. It will begin to move toward the WSW on Friday and move over some warmer water in the Atlantic which will allow it to become better organized around the center of circulation.
It will eventually begin to move to the WSW toward Bermuda which is now about 650 miles away from the storm.
Right now it looks like it will be a subtropical storm, meaning it will be poorly organized and have most of the storms east of the center or circulation. The first name up for this season is Ana.
A tropical storm watch has been issued for Bermuda at this time. It will eventually get pushed toward the NE after Sunday and carried into the colder waters of the Atlantic where it is expected to be absorbed by a cold front.
