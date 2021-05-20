Tidewell Hospice and Tidewell Foundation host ‘Celebration of Life’ events

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, several people experienced the loss of family members, friends, coworkers, pets, and more.
Due to social distancing, large funerals and celebrations of life were not able to be held.
Tidewell Hospice and the Tidewell Foundation are trying to help community members in the Suncoast, who experienced loss during the past year, grieve for their loved ones.
On Thursday night, the organizations held a special “Celebration of Life” event outside the Van Wezel near the water.
“This has been an extremely difficult year for many members of our community who were unable to fully process significant loss,” said Jonathan Fleece, president, and CEO of Tidewell Hospice and president of Empath Health. “Through these ‘Celebration of Life’ events, Tidewell is providing a safe place for people to gather and hopefully begin to properly mourn the loss of those dear to them.”
The free, outdoor event gave members of the community an opportunity to gather and mourn the loss of loved ones, friends, caregivers, coworkers, pets, or other important aspects of their lives.
“It was a nice way for people to gather in a safe space outside and honor those who we have lost over the last year or so,” said Nicole Hancock, a Sarasota resident who is grieving the loss of her partner. “I lost my partner in October of last year. He had a sudden heart attack in his sleep.”
Hancock said she and her partner’s family could not hold a large funeral and celebration of life like they wanted to.
For more than a year, many people experiencing loss have done so alone due to the pandemic and restrictions that have been put in place.
“Imagine you can’t honor the person you lost,” said Debbie Mason, president of the Tidewell Foundation. “Those rituals are a very important part of the grieving process for the folks left behind.”
Many have not been able to fully grieve these losses as a result, which can take a significant toll on their mental and physical health.
As the community’s free grief services provider, Tidewell Hospice is well aware of this need and is hosting “Celebration of Life” events so the community can finally come together safely to process their grief and mourn.
The community is invited to attend the following gatherings:
Manatee County
- Thursday, June 17
- 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bradenton Riverwalk Amphitheater: 606 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34205
Charlotte County
- Saturday, June 19
- 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Laishley Park Pavilion: 120 Laishley Ct., Punta Gorda, FL 33950
The hour-long ceremonies will begin with music played as guests arrive, followed by the program.
Following the conclusion of each ceremony, an optional walk will be offered to provide an opportunity for those who would like to reflect in a guided meditation.
To protect all those attending, social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines will be followed. The events will be outdoors and, in the event of rain, canceled and rescheduled for a later date.
No RSVP is required for these events. For more information, call 941-552-7546.
Free grief services are offered to anyone who wants to speak to someone. Call 941-556-4673 (HOPE) or 855-930-4673 (HOPE) for more information. You can also email: communityhope@tidewell.org.
