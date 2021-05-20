Teen who was struck by lightning in Siesta Key returns to Florida for new treatment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nearly a year after a teen was struck by lightning on Siesta Key, he is retuning to Florida for new treatment to help him learn to walk again.
Jacob Brewer was on vacation with his family in July of 2020 when he was struck by lightning. He survived but suffered severe neurological damage. His family, who lived in Texas, helped raise funds for his treatment in Tampa until he was able to return home.
Now, the Brewers are returning to Florida to seek treatment at Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital in Jacksonville. Family members tell ABC7 that Jacob will be seeking treatment using the hospital’s ‘Exoskeleton’ Hybrid Assistive Limb system, which helps stimulate muscles and send signals to the brain to help the body learn to move again.
Jacob and his father will live in Jacksonville for the next three months.
The family is seeking donations as they continue with this new treatment. If you would like to help, you can donate here.
