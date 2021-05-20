Tampa Police searching for guitar thieves

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa Police are seeking two individuals caught on camera stealing guitars from a music store. One of the individuals concealed the guitar in his pants.
The theft occurred April 10 at the Guitar Center on Hillsborough Avenue. Two white males entered the store and concealed the merchandise.
The first suspect managed to conceal a guitar in his pants and under his shirt before exiting the store. The second suspect selected a guitar case inside the store and concealed a guitar inside before leaving the store.
If you can identify these two or have any further information, contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc. The case number is 21175465.
