Suspect leads Charlotte deputies on chase through neighborhood

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspect who tried to elude deputies after abandoning his car and hopping fences in a Port Charlotte neighborhood Wednesday was caught and now faces numerous charges.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says when deputies attempted to stop Adam McCarthy, 33, for a traffic infraction around 1 p.m., he continued driving until he turned onto Beverly Avenue. He them jumped out of his vehicle and began running through yards in the residential area.
While being chased, deputies noticed McCarthy drop a black fanny pack. The bag was retrieved, which contained more than 9.9 grams of fentanyl, 9.9 grams of methamphetamines, numerous pills, two spoons with narcotic residue, a glass smoking pipe, and a digital scale with methamphetamine residue, deputies said. He continued to flee but eventually complied and was placed under arrest.
In addition to the fanny pack, McCarthy also was found to be in possession of over $1,600 in cash.
He was charged with:
- Opium or derivative – trafficking more 4 grams less 30 kg
- Methamphetamine – possess with intent to sell;
- Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription;
- Fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer;
- Resisting officer without violence;
- Drug paraphernalia – possession or use
McCarthy was also issued criminal citations for driving without a license. He remains at the Charlotte County Jail with no bond.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.