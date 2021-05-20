State’s sale of unclaimed property nears $1 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - A recent state online unclaimed property auction netted more than $899,000, with approximately 59,000 items sold, Florida’s chief financial officer announced Thursday.
In addition, the CFO’s office announced that in the month of April, more than $24 million was returned to Floridians.
Unclaimed property is defined as a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions.
Unclaimed assets are held by business or government entities for a set period of time, usually five years. After that time, it is reported and remitted to the state.
To see if you may have unclaimed property or to claim an account, visit www.FLTreasureHunt.gov.
April 2021 Unclaimed Property Returns by Region
- Pensacola - $521,200
- Panama City - $297,600
- Tallahassee - $936,000
- Jacksonville - $1 Million
- Gainesville - $477,100
- Orlando - $4 Million
- Tampa/St. Pete - $5 Million
- Fort Myers/Naples - $1 Million
- West Palm Beach - $3 Million
- Miami - $7 Million
The next in-person auction will be in Miami, May 21-22 at the Marriott Miami Airport, 1201 LeJeune Rd. Items can be previewed Friday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The auction will be held Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
