Some Siesta Key residents pushing hard to separate from Sarasota County

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Siesta Key Incorporated. Many residents and business owners would like to see that happen, where the island would separate from Sarasota County and form its own government.
“The county has become so big, the county has several other focuses,” said Harry Anand with the Board of Directors for Save Siesta Key. “I’m not here to criticize the county, I think the county does a good job in what it does, but we feel we as local residents can do a better job at preserving Siesta Key enhancing Siesta Key.”
The Save Siesta Key group says their island provides a major economic impact for the county and they say they get very little in return, especially when it comes to services. There are also concerns that future development will change the quaint feel of Siesta Key.
“We will then be in charge of all the code enforcement, all the zoning laws, and all of the other local issues,” said Anand. “One of our missions is to have a government light model which means instead of reinventing everything, we will be outsourcing a lot of services.”
Even though many say improvements have to happen between Siesta Key and Sarasota County, not everyone is fully on board with incorporating the island.
“We do a lot for the county and we’re just asking for them to manage and run it,” said Michael Holderness, a Siesta Key business owner. “I’m in desperate need of county services that we currently aren’t getting, I don’t know if more government is the answer, I know what’s happening right now is not acceptable.”
Right now a feasibility study is being done. After that local members of the state legislature would then try to have a bill passed in the House and Senate and signed by the governor. It would then make its way to the ballot for voters to decide.
ABC7 did reach out to Sarasota County. They directed us to reach out to the state for comment.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.