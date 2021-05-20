Manatee County Sheriff issues missing endangered alert

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered person alert for Nashaly Daliot.
Daliot left her home on foot in the 1600 Block of 55th Avenue Circle East, Bradenton on Wednesday, May 19 just after Noon and has not been seen since. Dailot, 19, suffers from mental illness, only speaks Spanish and is new to the area.
She stands 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or MCSO at (941) 747-3011
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.