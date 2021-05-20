Fire danger is very high for Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Not much change expected through the weekend as high pressure holds firm over the Mid-Atlantic coast states. The Suncoast will be sandwiched between this high pressure and a low pressure system over the Central U.S. This will keep a tight pressure gradient through Saturday morning meaning the winds will stay up for the next 36 hours.
A small craft advisory is in effect for boaters through Saturday morning till 8 a.m. Now this high pressure will get beat up a bit by Saturday so we can expect those winds to come down a bit but still be fairly breezy.
With the winds expecting to be out of the east at 10-20 mph and the humidity around 35% or less on Friday the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of our area. What that means is that if there is a fire it would have the ability to spread rapidly due to these weather conditions. So be careful when parking your car and make sure there is no high grass or weeds that you are parking your car over.
Friday there will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day with just some fair weather cumulus clouds in the afternoon. The high will be near 90.
Saturday look for more of the same with a high in the low 90′s. The winds will not be as strong Saturday blowing in from the east at 10-15 mph.
Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies once again with highs in the low 90′s and mid 80′s near the coast.
Not much change expected through the work week next week.
Boaters a small craft advisory is in effect for Suncoast waters through Saturday morning with winds out of the east at 20 kts. and seas 2-4 feet.
