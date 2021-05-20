FDOH: Sarasota County reporting 8 new COVID-19 deaths

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is reporting one new death and there are no new reported deaths in Sarasota County.
The new case count brings the state up to 2,302,489 total cases since March 2020. The Florida Department of Health says there are 2,881 new cases in its Thursday update. The statewide positivity rate showed a slight dip to 3.92% with Manatee County reporting at 4.01% and Sarasota at 2.38%. There are also 76 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,347.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 49,590
SECOND DOSE: 202,224
TOTAL= 251,814
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 33,892
SECOND DOSE: 148,186
TOTAL= 182,078
Positivity rates:
STATE: 3.92%
Manatee: 4.01%
Sarasota: 2.38%
FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 3.92%
Total New deaths: 76
Total Florida Cases: 2,302,489
Total New Cases since yesterday is: 2,881
TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 36,347
TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 73,581
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 39,470
Total New cases since yesterday: 55
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Manatee: 683
Total hospitalizations:1,523
New Hospitalizations: 2
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,371
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 33,365
Total New cases since yesterday: 34
New deaths: 8
Total deaths in Sarasota: 837
Total hospitalizations: 1,371
New Hospitalizations: 2
Total people tested yesterday: 1,428
