FDOH: Sarasota County reporting 8 new COVID-19 deaths

FDOH: Sarasota County reporting 8 new COVID-19 deaths
(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | May 20, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 2:38 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is reporting one new death and there are no new reported deaths in Sarasota County.

The new case count brings the state up to 2,302,489 total cases since March 2020. The Florida Department of Health says there are 2,881 new cases in its Thursday update. The statewide positivity rate showed a slight dip to 3.92% with Manatee County reporting at 4.01% and Sarasota at 2.38%. There are also 76 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,347.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 49,590

SECOND DOSE: 202,224

TOTAL= 251,814

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 33,892

SECOND DOSE: 148,186

TOTAL= 182,078

Positivity rates:

STATE: 3.92%

Manatee: 4.01%

Sarasota: 2.38%

FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 3.92%

Total New deaths: 76

Total Florida Cases: 2,302,489

Total New Cases since yesterday is: 2,881

TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 36,347

TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 73,581

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 39,470

Total New cases since yesterday: 55

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Manatee: 683

Total hospitalizations:1,523

New Hospitalizations: 2

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,371

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 33,365

Total New cases since yesterday: 34

New deaths: 8

Total deaths in Sarasota: 837

Total hospitalizations: 1,371

New Hospitalizations: 2

Total people tested yesterday: 1,428

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.