FDOH: Sarasota County reporting 8 new COVID-19 deaths

The new case count brings the state up to 2,302,489 total cases since March 2020. The Florida Department of Health says there are 2,881 new cases in its Thursday update. The statewide positivity rate showed a slight dip to 3.92% with Manatee County reporting at 4.01% and Sarasota at 2.38%. There are also 76 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,347.