DOJ: Bradenton man, self-identified Proud Boy arrested for involvement in January 6 Capitol riots

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man, who is also a self-identified Proud Boy, was arrested for crimes related to the breach of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Daniel Lyons Scott, 28, has been charged with federal offenses that include the following:
- Assault on a federal officer with physical contact and intent to commit another felony
- Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder
- Knowingly engaging in acts of physical violence on restricted grounds
There are also other charges, according to the Department of Justice.
Scott made his initial court appearance on Thursday in the Middle District of Florida.
According to court documents, Scott is a member of the Proud Boys group, which is a group that has been described as a “pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists.”
Publicly available footage shows Scott in a black ballistic vest with goggles clipped to it, at the lower west terrace of the Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. This is where a large crowd was yelling at the United States Capitol Police officers.
In the videos, Scott can be seen pushing two officers backward, up the steps. He appears to be one of the first, or potentially the first, person to initiate contact with law enforcement at that location, according to the Department of Justice.
The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department, with assistance from the FBI’s Tampa Field Office.
According to the Department of Justice, in the first 120 days since the riots, approximately 440 individuals have been arrested on charges relating to the breach, including over 125 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.