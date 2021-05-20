‘Distraction’ con happening in Sarasota, police warn

On May 17, at about 4:30 p.m., a homeowner said a man wearing a baseball cap, mask, white long-sleeved shirt, and carrying a walkie-talkie, knocked on the front door and wanted to talk about measurements he needed to take in regards to the improvement of his neighbor’s fence. The homeowner walked out of his house and followed the person to the rear of his property. The homeowner said the man was speaking into his walkie-talkie as he walked along the property.