United Flight Blows Tire

United Flight 642, Sarasota to Newark, never got off the ground. Or did, barely. A mechanical problem forced the pilot to abort the takeoff. Passengers said they could feel the nose of the plane inch up. Then suddenly the pilot slammed on the brakes. In the end a tire blew, some nerves were frayed, but everyone got off the damaged aircraft without injury. The Matthews couple, husband and wife gave an interesting account. “It was you know, I hold my husband’s hand when we take off and I say my little prayers and then there was a pullback,” Maureen Matthews said.