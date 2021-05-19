United Flight Blows Tire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
United Flight 642, Sarasota to Newark, never got off the ground. Or did, barely. A mechanical problem forced the pilot to abort the takeoff. Passengers said they could feel the nose of the plane inch up. Then suddenly the pilot slammed on the brakes. In the end a tire blew, some nerves were frayed, but everyone got off the damaged aircraft without injury. The Matthews couple, husband and wife gave an interesting account. “It was you know, I hold my husband’s hand when we take off and I say my little prayers and then there was a pullback,” Maureen Matthews said.
Husband Bruce followed with some humor. “Usually when we’re taking off she’ll grip my leg, sometimes the person next to us, a total stranger. And doesn’t let go till we get on the ground. And this time was pretty serious. We got about two feet off the ground before he slammed it right back down.”
Some people booked alternative flights. Others said they’d had enough for flying for the day. The Matthews said they could use a glass of wine. “I’ll have some Chardonnay, and he’ll have some Merlot.”
