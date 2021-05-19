Slightly higher rain chance today and moisture in the air rises

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The atmosphere remains stable and the rainy season has not started yet, however, we will see slightly higher rain chances for the next few days.
The breezy east wind will continue to surge every afternoon. The east wind has slowly been helping to increase the atmospheric moisture and that process will continue for the next few days. Rain chances will go up, but only slightly. Afternoon and evening showers will be isolated both today and Thursday.
On Friday, high pressure will start to build back in and drive in drier air once again. While we are becoming increasingly less likely to see dew points in the 50s, we may see dew points in the lower 60s for a few days which will continue the trend of comfortable humidity.
On the flip side, the same mechanism that will dry out the air will also heat it up. Afternoon highs could hit the upper 90s inland and aggravate the increasing danger of wildfire spread.
