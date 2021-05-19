Sarasota COVID clinics open today, Saturday

Today, May 19, the DOH-Sarasota is operating its combined first and second dose walk-up vaccination clinic at Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S Tamiami Trail, currently welcoming adults 18 and older wanting to receive a first dose of Moderna vaccine as well as those individuals who are at or past their 28-day mark to receive a second Moderna vaccine. Clinic hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Tuesday and Thursday hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.