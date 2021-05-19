Sarasota COVID clinics open today, Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics are continuing to operate in Sarasota County, the Department of Health said Wednesday.
Moderna:
Today, May 19, the DOH-Sarasota is operating its combined first and second dose walk-up vaccination clinic at Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S Tamiami Trail, currently welcoming adults 18 and older wanting to receive a first dose of Moderna vaccine as well as those individuals who are at or past their 28-day mark to receive a second Moderna vaccine. Clinic hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Tuesday and Thursday hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pfizer:
DOH-Sarasota has scheduled another Pfizer vaccination clinic for anyone age 12 or older Saturday, May 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Sarasota Square Mall. This no-appointment walk-in clinic will provide Pfizer first doses, and Pfizer second doses to those vaccinated on or before May 1.
Students with both doses of the Pfizer vaccine will not be quarantined out of school or sports if they are exposed to COVID-19 unless they show symptoms. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18 years of age and must sign a consent form. Consent forms are required and are available on-site.
COVID-19 Testing Update:
The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Road, will remain open. This site is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will test anyone regardless of symptoms.
Please continue to monitor Sarasotahealth.org or scgov.net for updates and additional information.
