Murder suspect faces additional charges in 2019 case

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Additional charges have been filed against a man accused of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend in 2019.
De Undie D. Dunn was charged with shooting 34-year-old Laura McLeod on April 21, 2019, after Bradenton Police Department officers responded to a 911 call at a residence in the 1800 block of First Avenue East in Bradenton.
Originally charged with attempted murder, the charge was upgraded to second-degree murder when McLeod died. On Tuesday, additional charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and grand theft of a firearm were filed by the Manatee County state attorney’s office.
According to court records, McLeod had asked for a restraining order the previous summer after an alleged violent argument between her and Dunn. Charges were never filed after McLeod would not cooperate with prosecutors.
