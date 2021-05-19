Manatee County Sheriff issues missing endangered alert

MISSING: Randy Howard (DOB: 2/23/63) was last seen in the 11000 block of Oneil Rd., Palmetto on 5/17. He has medical conditions & may not have his medication with him. He drives a blue Honda (FL tag LQDW71).



Anyone with info, call 911 or MCSO at 941-747-3011.#SilverAlert pic.twitter.com/H28m6Q8cea