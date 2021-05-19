Manatee County Sheriff issues missing endangered alert

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials have issued a missing endangered alert for a Manatee County man.
Randy Howard was last seen in the 11000 block of Oneil Road in the north Palmetto area on Monday, May 17. He suffers from several medical conditions, but it’s unknown if he currently has his medication.
Randy should be driving a blue Honda with Florida tag LQDW71. A Silver Alert has been activated.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts should call 911 or MCSO at (941)747-3011
