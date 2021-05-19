Holmes Beach Police Department receiving body cameras

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Officers at the Holmes Beach Police Department will be getting body cameras.
“It’s important for citizens to have clear transparency,” said Chief William Tokajer.
Earlier this month, city commissioners approved an agreement with the company WatchGuard Video for more than $178,000 to purchase body cameras and new dash cameras. That money covers camera equipment for 17 officers and 16 dashcam systems.
“It’s a good tool,” said Tokajer.
A tool he also says is very needed.
“It will be helping us more than you can think because when I get complaints now when somebody says your officer was rude when he pulled me over I can say let’s play the tape back,” he said.
WatchGuard Video is set to install the new cameras within the next two months.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.