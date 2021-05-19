High fire danger persists for Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The windy and dry weather will continue for a while with no relief in sight. The ground is dry which is evident by looking at of all the brown patches of grass around town. We really need the rain but don’t count on it over the next 7 days. Looking at the long range forecast I do not see any significant rain heading our way anytime soon.
With high pressure sprawled out over much of the eastern seaboard we will continue to see mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with only a 20% chance for a shower or two in the late afternoon on Thursday. The winds will be out of the east at 10-20 mph with some higher gusts at times. This along with dry air will allow any fires that may ignite to spread rather quickly.
Friday we can expect more of the same with only a 10% chance for a late day shower or two. The fire danger will stay elevated for the entire west coast of Florida. Look for mostly sunny skies Friday morning with partly cloudy skies late in the day. Highs will be in the low 90′s with little chance for a sea breeze to get going.
The weekend is looking good with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90′s inland and upper 80′s along the beaches. Winds may come down a bit over the weekend and but should still be out of the ESE.
Monday through Wednesday next week we will see a little more humid air move back in and it will feel a little warmer than we’ve see over the past several days.
In the tropics we are watching a disturbance east of Bermuda in the Atlantic that has some potential of developing over the next few days. Even if it were to develop it wouldn’t have any impact on our weather as it will stay out to sea. The first name of the season will be Ana. The season starts June 1st. for now.
Bad news for boating as winds will stay at advisory levels through Saturday morning and then calm down a little for the weekend. Winds out of the ENE at 15-20 kts. for Wednesday with seas 4-6 feet and choppy conditions expected on exposed waters in the bay and Gulf.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.