FDOH: Manatee County reporting 1 new COVID-19 death

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is reporting one new death and there are no new reported deaths in Sarasota County.
The new case count brings the state up to 2,299,596 total cases since March 2020. The Florida Department of Health says there are 2,856 new cases in its Wednesday update. The statewide positivity rate showed a slight dip to 4.16% with Manatee County reporting at 5.01% and Sarasota at 2.75%. There are also 44 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,271.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 49,542
SECOND DOSE: 201,430
TOTAL= 250,972
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 34,066
SECOND DOSE: 147,278
TOTAL= 181,344
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 39,415
Total New cases since yesterday: 45
New deaths: 1
Total deaths in Manatee: 683
Total hospitalizations:1,521
New Hospitalizations: 1
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 898
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 33,332
Total New cases since yesterday: 36
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Sarasota: 829
Total hospitalizations: 1,369
New Hospitalizations: 2
Total people tested yesterday: 1,309
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.