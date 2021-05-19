FDOH: Manatee County reporting 1 new COVID-19 death

The new case count brings the state up to 2,299,596 total cases since March 2020. The Florida Department of Health says there are 2,856 new cases in its Wednesday update. The statewide positivity rate showed a slight dip to 4.16% with Manatee County reporting at 5.01% and Sarasota at 2.75%. There are also 44 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,271.