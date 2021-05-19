FDOH: Manatee County reporting 1 new COVID-19 death

By ABC7 Staff | May 19, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 2:25 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is reporting one new death and there are no new reported deaths in Sarasota County.

The new case count brings the state up to 2,299,596 total cases since March 2020. The Florida Department of Health says there are 2,856 new cases in its Wednesday update. The statewide positivity rate showed a slight dip to 4.16% with Manatee County reporting at 5.01% and Sarasota at 2.75%. There are also 44 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,271.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 49,542

SECOND DOSE: 201,430

TOTAL= 250,972

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 34,066

SECOND DOSE: 147,278

TOTAL= 181,344

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 39,415

Total New cases since yesterday: 45

New deaths: 1

Total deaths in Manatee: 683

Total hospitalizations:1,521

New Hospitalizations: 1

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 898

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 33,332

Total New cases since yesterday: 36

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Sarasota: 829

Total hospitalizations: 1,369

New Hospitalizations: 2

Total people tested yesterday: 1,309

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

